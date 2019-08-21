|
JOHN MORAN
Aug. 12, 2019
John F. (Jack) Moran, 87, of Tunkhannock, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, died peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 12, 2019. A Scranton native, Jack was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Penn State University where he also earned an M.A. in counseling.
In addition to his career in counseling, Jack relocated to Nashville, Tenn., in 1967 where he launched a successful career as a composer and musician. The 220 songs he wrote during his career included 'Skip a Rope,' which he co-wrote with Glenn Tubb and was recorded by Henson Cargill. This hit single was nominated for two Grammys, won the Country Music Association Song of the Year, Billboard Magazine's Country Song of the Year, Broadcast Music Inc. POP and Country Award and the Nashville Songwriters Association Award.
In 1970, Jack recorded a solo album, 'As I See It' featuring eight original songs. It was re-mastered and re-released in 2017 for a new generation of country western fans.
Following a decade in Nashville, Jack settled in Union, Maine where he was involved in a variety of community service projects and organizations. His marriage drew him back to northeast Pennsylvania, where he spent the final chapter of his life.
Jack was a member, Elder and soloist of the Presbyterian Church of Tunkhannock. Despite losing his eyesight at age 14, he lived life to the fullest. He loved his family and friends, singing, Penn State University, baseball and football, news shows, good food and sweets, storytelling and most of all, his 'Darling Joan.'
In addition to his wife Joan Davis, Jack is survived by his daughter Allison Davis and husband Mark of Hope, Maine; his son John Moran and wife Sarah of Dalian, China; his daughter Linda Moran and husband Dieter Weber of Hope, Maine; and eight grandchildren: Sarah Schneider and husband Mike, Leah Davis, Gwenyvere Sewell, Fiona Sewell, Shea Sewall, Henry Moran, Emily Moran and Nolan Moran.
Also surviving are four stepchildren: Anne Godfrey-Wilson of Tunkhannock, Rhea Boss and husband William of Essex Fells, N.J., Donald Davis and wife Sara of Brick, N.J.; and Mary Rebekkah 'Becky' Davis of Tunkhannock. Also, eight step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, F. Patrick and Gladys Bernet of Tunkhannock.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Moran.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment in Camden, Maine. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2019