John C. Fisher Jr. 65, of Forkston, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie M. Hollister Fisher.
Born in Meshoppen on August 22, 1955, he was the son of the late John C. and Mildred L. Severcool Fisher.
He was employed by PennDOT prior to his retirement after 33 years. After retirement, he was also employed by Shaver and Sons for many years, he was also a past member of the Pennsylvania Bee Keeper Association.
John was an avid hunter and fisherman and really enjoyed his time outdoors. In John's free time he loved spending time with his family, and his granddaughter MillieRose.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: John III, and Adam and wife Samantha all of Forkston; granddaughter, MillieRose Fisher; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Candy Fisher.
Family and friends are invited to attend John's graveside service which will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m., at the Lynn Cemetery, Springville.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Keystone Elk Country Alliance, 134 Homestead Dr, Benezette, PA 15821.