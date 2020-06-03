|
John Gordan Hall was born in Scranton on Nov. 27, 1937. He passed away Feb. 14, 2020, in Pataskala, Ohio.
He attended Scranton Tech and graduated in 1955. He enlisted in the Air Force on Nov. 9, 1956 and served his basic training in Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. He was then stationed at Lockbourne AFB in Columbus, Ohio where he met his future wife Patricia Fowler. They were married in January of 1959.
He served three tours in the Vietnam War and had been stationed all around the world when he finally retired on Oct. 1, 1976 after 20 years of service to his country. He went on to be a respected restaurant equipment salesman, specializing in walk in coolers. He retired in 2005. John was a member of the Masons, Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his father John William Hall (04/20/1990); mother Helen Rita (O'Hara) Hall (08/19/1996); wife Patricia Anne (Fowler) Hall (03/19/2015); sisters: Anne Ellen (02/10/1965), Carol Jean (12/21/05), and Susan Shelly (04/17/2014); and brothers: Kenneth Robert (10/22/1982) and Gary William (07/12/10).
John is survived by sisters: Mary Ellen, Elizabeth Ruth, Judith Lee, and Cathy Laurie; brother, Eugene Michael; children: Simone (Rudy) Sutter, Lisa (David) Hertenstein, John (Carol) Hall, and Phillip (Jill) Hall; grandchildren: Trish Kirk, Lindsey (Stephen) Giammarino, Kayleigh Hall, Jacob Hall, Zachary Hall, Jessica Snell, and Andrew Snell; great grandchildren: Nick Hertenstein, Cassie Morbitzer, Dominic Kirk, Kalysta Snell, Daemon Thomas, Prisni Thomas, Faith Giammarino, Isaac Giammarino, Gwendolyn Straun, Asher Hall, and Jackson Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking people to make donations to the Gary Sinese Foundation, honoring veterans, first-responders, their families, and those in need. Arrangements are being made through Evans Funeral Home and a memorial service is to be determined. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.
