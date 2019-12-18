|
On June 2, 1942, John Eleazer Heydon Jr. (Jack) joined his parents John Sr. and Caroline (nee Dimmick) and his sister Irene in Noxen. He rejoined all three in the next life on Dec. 10, 2019.
Jack was a 1960 graduate of Montrose Area where he excelled in the art of having fun. He rose to new academic heights at Williamsport Technical Institute by studying on the roof. How he got his desk up there remains a mystery. From 1964 to 1969, he took a break from joking to join the U.S. Air Force.
All that studying on the roof resulted in him becoming a designer of printed circuit boards and later moving on to an Advanced Design Lab to work on telecommunications at AMP Inc in Harrisburg.
Jack loved driving. In better days, he knew every drive-thru worker in every McDonald's within a 20-mile radius. He enjoyed golf and bowling, both watching and participating. His Sunday ritual involved reading the 'funnies' aloud, except for Prince Valiant. He never cared for Prince Valiant. He also hated peas. Jack liked two kinds of pie, warm and cold, but his absolute favorite was coconut cream.
He is survived by his wife, Carole (nee Swartz) of Lake Winola; his daughter Dawn Perrotti of California, Pa.; and grandson Andrew Perrotti, also of California, Pa.; as well as much loved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his cat, Lexi, who was with him until the end.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jack's funeral service which will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. from the Osterhout Bible Church, 467 Lane Hill Rd., Tunkhannock. There will be coconut cream pie. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Dalton. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
