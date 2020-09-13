|
John T. Mackiw, of Dunmore, beloved brother of William Mackiw, died Sept. 12, 2020, with his brother by his side, after a month-long battle with cancer.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 24, 1965, he was raised at Lake Winola.
John graduated from Tunkhannock Area High School in 1983. He was a Tunkhannock Tiger football player. His love for football continued and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
John had a quirky style and was often seen wearing bright Hawaiian shirts. His love for Halloween and Christmas often had him wearing over the top costumes and Christmas attire. He enjoyed spending holidays with his brother's family and could often be heard having political arguments with Bill over dinner. Holidays were spent in pajamas sprawled out on the floor watching movies together. He loved spending this time with his nephew, Tim, who he was so proud of and his niece, Maddy, who he referred to as his beautiful angel.
One of his greatest joys from his younger years was working at Camp St. Andrew. He has continued to visit the camp for many years and often spoke of his great memories from that time. He cherished his days spent there and the friendships he gained.
He worked for many years as a security guard. His most recent employer was OPS Security where he worked as an armed security guard at the Workers Compensation office in Scranton. He was proud of his work there and spoke of the compensation office employees as if they were his family.
Although their time together was brief, John spent his last few days being loved and comforted by his son Zach. His family is forever grateful for the courage and strength his son showed during this difficult time.
John is survived by his brother William Mackiw (Debra) of Tunkhannock; nephew Timothy Mackiw (Hannah Shriver) of Philadelphia; niece Madison Mackiw of Tunkhannock; and uncle Bill Mackiw of New York, N.Y.
We would like to thank the staff members at Geisinger CMC for their care during his illness, with a special thank you to Dr. Glen Digwood for his care for John and also his support of his family. We would also like to thank the staff at Allied Services Hospice Center for its extraordinary care of not only John but his family during the final week of his life.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Allied Services Memories Forever Tree of Life: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit PA 18411.