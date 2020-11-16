|
John C. Mirabelli Sr., 65, formerly of Clarks Summit, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank Paul and Althea Sheffler Mirabelli.
He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Albrecht Mirabelli on Nov. 22, 2003.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., Monroe Township.