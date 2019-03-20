Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOHN PHILLIPS

Mar. 18, 2019

John 'Jack' Phillips, 77, of White Haven, passed away on March 15, 2019, surrounded by his family after a tragic accident.

Born on Aug. 21, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Harold Phillips.

He was a member of the Hanover High School Class of 1959. In 1962, he married his best friend, Donna Roughsedge. They shared 56 years together as husband and wife, raising a family, and enjoying each other's company.

He joined the 2nd Artillery Army National Guard as a wireman/rifleman until discharge in 1966. At that time, he was also employed by the Blue Coal Company. In 1967, he began his employment at Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany, until he retired as an electrician in 1997. Shortly after, he realized retirement was not for him. With his daughter, Dawn alongside, he started his own company, Mow Jo Lawn Service, which he continued to operate with his son, Bill. During the winter months, he worked maintenance at Jack Frost Ski Resort.

Jack enjoyed fishing with his son John in the St. Lawrence River, golfing, movies, and spending time outdoors. He was always ready with a joke and a warm smile. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame. He loved spending time with his family and his loyal companion, Nikki, his beloved German Shepherd.

Surviving in addition to his wife Donna, are his son John and his wife Pam of Springville; his son Bill of White Haven; his daughter Dawn of Hanover Township; grandchildren: Stephanie, Michael, and Andrea Sullin, Megan Phillips, Tom Search, Alene DePue, and Casey Gavinski; great-grandchildren: Joshua DePue, Tristan and Adalyn Search, and Adam Gavinski; his sister, Alice Donnelly of Wapwallopen; brother Jerome of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Rev. Joseph D. Verespy will officiate.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Jack was a passionate animal lover so in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue, 974 Lockville Rd., Dallas, PA 18612.

