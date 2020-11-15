|
John 'Jack' Ruane, 70, of Laceyville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, after a battle with COVID.
Jack was born June 8, 1950, in Carbondale, the son of the late John and Ruth Washburn Ruane.
He worked at Procter & Gamble from 1970 to 1998 as a technician.
Jack married the love of his life, Ann Marie Calafut Ruane on Sep. 12, 1970. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage with a family dinner. Together they made their home in Laceyville and raised their two daughters.
Jack enjoyed building and remodeling. He remodeled their home one room at a time and even added on a room and workshop. He was always tinkering in his workshop and had more tools than Harbor Freight.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Back in the day, he loved small game hunting with his buddies. However, he was never happier then when he hunted with his grandson and they both got a deer. His biggest joys were his grandchildren. He and Hunter spent many times together creating projects or talking hunting. Jack and his granddaughter, Elaina, were the best cuddle buddies. He beamed when she'd crawl up to snuggle. He was her biggest softball fan and made it to as many games as possible.
Jack loved a good yard sale on Saturday morning and Hallmark movies with his wife Saturday night. He was always ready for a laugh, joke, conversation, and enjoyed going up town for a cup of coffee and his lottery ticket.
Jack is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; his daughters: Tina Yarnall of Lopez, and Kelly Kulsicavage of Tunkhannock; his son-in-law Jimmy and his twin grandchildren Hunter and Elaina Kulsicavage; his sisters: Ann Marie Paone of Jermyn, and Marylou Fox of Carbondale; a brother-in-law Frank (Margaret) Calafut of Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son-in-law Jim Yarnall; his mother and father-in-law (Frank and Florence); a sister-in-law (Janice), and brothers-in-law (Joseph and Joe).
Memorial services will be held at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, on Monday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. with Father Patrick Albert of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Church of Tunkhannock, officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Those attending must follow the current COVID-19 protocols.
In lieu of flowers, funeral expense donations are greatly appreciated. Monetary donations can be made in honor of Jack, to the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA 18623, to help defer expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.