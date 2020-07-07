|
John H. Ruehlman Jr., 76, of Tunkhannock, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda S. Cranmer Ruehlman.
Jack was born on Aug. 26, 1943, in the Pocono Mountains. He was the son of the late John H. Sr. and Anna Patti Ruehlman. He lived in an area known as White Oak Run, a pristine and very rural area, when he was growing up.
He learned to love nature and began to accumulate a great amount of information about it as he grew up. He added to his store of information for the rest of his life.
Jack graduated from Pocono High School in 1961. He attended Villanova University on a naval scholarship, which ended when he was injured on deck in rough seas in the North Atlantic. Jack earned a B.S. in Secondary Education in Mathematics from East Stroudsburg State College on Aug. 25, 1967.
Because of his stellar work in statistics, he was invited by Dr. William Mendenhall of the University of Florida, Gainesville to come to do graduate studies in statistics there, and also be a graduate assistant. When Jack returned to Pennsylvania, he got his 'forever' job with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as a labor market analyst statistician. He worked at that job until he retired.
For all of his adult life, Jack loved the outdoors. He loved hunting, fly-fishing and walking with his family and dogs. The love of nature and wanting to find out more about it was always a part of him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Sara Ruehlman; sisters: Anne Williams and husband Walter, Nellie Kochenash and husband Dan; brother, David Ruehlman and wife Laurie; nieces: Beth, Jennifer, Amy, and Nicole; and nephews: Peter and David.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jack's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. from the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, to be celebrated by Rev. Patrick Albert, pastor.
The church will be limiting the number of guests to 50 people. Please use your discretion. Face masks are required.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
