John 'Jack' Raymond Snyder, 80, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Winola on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
He was born in the Bronx and moved to the Pennypack section of Philadelphia when he was two years old.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Yvonne (Grandinetti) Snyder. They have been married 59 years. He worked in Philadelphia as a computer programmer until retiring to Lake Winola.
He is survived by his wife Yvonne; brother James; sister Judy Gladu; and mother-in-law Eleanor Grandinetti.
Also surviving are children: Michelle Murray and Mark Jurowicz; and granddaughter Hannah Murray. Extended family include Mickey Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Becky Grandinetti, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death are his parents John Hamilton Snyder and Julia (Krawczyk) Snyder; father-in-law Mickey Grandinetti; brother Jeff Snyder; brothers-in-law; Robert Gladu and Dominic Grandinetti; and son-in-law John Murray.
In retirement, Jack enjoyed fishing, boating and tinkering in his "no work shop."
He is an alumnus of Father Judge High School and was a member of the first graduating class. He was an avid car and cycle guy. He also loved football and coached neighborhood kids. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and his hometown team, the Eagles, or as he called them, "the pigeons."
He and Yvonne had a mobile home in Dushore for many years and have strong ties to Sullivan County.
Funeral services are private and interment will be in Dushore.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020