Joseph Michael Evans Sr., 54, of Harding, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019, at home with his loved ones by his side, after battling pancreatic cancer for two years.
Joseph was the son of the late LeRoy and Marie Evans of Falls.
He was an employee of the Tunkhannock Area School District for 18 years. He is a beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle, godfather, grandfather (Pop-Pop) and great-grandfather. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his kids and grandchildren. He shared his love for outdoor sports with his kids, nephews, nieces and grandchildren from fishing derbies to hunting adventures. He was a great handyman and was always there to lend a helping hand to his family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Martin J. Jordan of Harding.
He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, who he cherished so much, Debra (Debbie) Evans; his daughter Christina Evans and companion Frank Simko; his son Joseph M. Evans Jr. and companion Colleen McCloskey; grandchildren: Michael, Alena and Max; step-grandchildren: Madonna and Melissa; great-granddaughter Marionna; mother-in-law Pamela Jordan; brothers: Charles (Nina), William (Cathy), and Jerry (Erika) Evans; sisters: Rose (Roy) Barr, Caroline (Dale) Keeler, Kathy Fletcher, Laurie (David) Zavrotny, Sally (Tim) Lukasewicz and Mary Donavan (Ron Jamieson); ex-brother-in-law Paul Donavan; sisters-in-law: Tammy (Alan) Harvey and Sandra (John) Letoski; 28 nieces and nephews, including his godson Roy Barr Jr.; 46 great nieces and nephews; one great-great nephew; many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends, including his life-long best friend Jeff Hull.
A Remembrance of His Life Service will be held by Pastor James Rugg on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. at Mill City Assembly of God, 167 Mercy Lane, Route 307, Dalton, PA 18414. Family and friends may call at this time. Arrangements are by the Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Nov. 6, 2019