Joseph G. Mulhern, 83, of Nicholson, died peacefully surrounded by family while holding the hand of his wife of 58 years, Maureen Brek Mulhern, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock.
Born in Pittston, July 6, 1936, he is the son of the late Joseph and Jane Ray Mulhern.
Prior to retiring he was employed as an estimator for the G. Weinberger Company and was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 524. He also was a member of the St. Patrick Church in Nicholson and a member of the American Kennel Club. He loved to hunt with his boys, show his beloved Samoyeds, and make memorable woodworking gifts for his grandchildren.
Joseph is also survived by two sons: Kevin and wife Lori, and Michael and wife Leslie; a daughter, Maureen Brace and husband, David; a sister, Jane Roche; six grandchildren: David Brace and wife Marissa, Adam Brace, Collen Brace, Colin Mulhern, Gavin Mulhern, and Kiera Mulhern; and a great granddaughter Ella Brace.
He was predeceased by a son, Joseph G. Mulhern Jr.; and two brothers James and John.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Arbogaste Satoun on Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, in St. Patrick Church, 205 Main St., Nicholson.
Interment in the Nicholson Cemetery.
Arrangements by Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Donations may be made to Asera Care Hospice, 1212 South Abington Rd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019