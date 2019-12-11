Home

JOSEPH PISACK


1933 - 2019
JOSEPH PISACK Obituary
Joseph C. Pisack, 86, of Meshoppen, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Gardens in Tunkhannock.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 15, 1933, and was the son of the late Joseph F. and Anna Joba Pisack.

Joseph graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army as a tank mechanic and military police officer during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by BF Goodrich in Exeter for 29 years and later worked for Yeagly Home Builders in Mountaintop for seven years. Joseph was a member of the Springville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed wine making, camping, hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Robert Pisack, stepson William Sesson and daughter-in-law Mary Sesson.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 28 years, the former Lois Lee; son Carl Pisack (Denise) of Pittston; daughter Janice Timek (Jerry Sr.) of Duryea; stepsons: Michael Sesson, Jr. (Frances) of Shavertown and Richard Sesson of Montrose; sisters: Barbara Mendola and Mary Mayo, both of Wilkes-Barre; brother-in-law Raymond Mayo; sister-in-law Joan Pisack; grandchildren: Jerry Timek Jr., C.J. Pisack and Eric Pisack; step-grandchildren: Michael and Claire Sesson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Pastor Terry Hughes of the Springville United Methodist Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019
