JOSHUA STONE



Apr. 13, 2019



Joshua John Stone, 42, of Monticello, Ill., passed away April 13, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Josh fought hard for 2.5 years to beat the cancer which finally won.



Josh was born on Jan. 25, 1977 in Tunkhannock.



As a boy, Josh grew up riding/racing motocross (dirt bikes), he wrestled for Tunkhannock, was an avid racquetball player and there was no greater Redskins fan than he.



Having a passion for all things 'sports,' he was driven and destined to be a part of the athletic industry.



Josh graduated from Tunkhannock Area High School in 1995. He graduated from East Stroudsburg with a bachelor's in kinesiology, and a master's degree from San Jose State University in 2003. After graduation from San Jose State, Josh was hired on as an assistant athletic trainer for two years. Seeking to expand his knowledge base, his career led him to Southern California, where Josh worked as an athletic trainer at Long Beach State University, focusing on men's and women's volleyball. Josh had great opportunities working with Olympic and professional athletes. Always a seeker, Josh decided to leave traditional athletic training field and formed a partnership with a physician in Fremont, Calif., developing medically-based research for worker's compensation.



In 2010, Josh began a two-year journey at the National Academy of Sports Medicine where he was a program manager of sports medicine and created educational material for sports medicine professionals. In addition, he found time to create a blog and business called Stone Athletic Medicine.



Josh's final career move was to Champaign, Ill., where he held the position as Senior Acquisitions Editor at Human Kinetics. He collaborated with countless authors to create text books for health care professionals and universities.



In 2016 Josh was awarded Top 40 under 40 in Champaign County, Ill., by a Central Illinois Business magazine, which recognizes young professionals for their achievements, experience, innovation, leadership and community involvement.



While athletics was his passion, there was no greater LOVE than the love he had for his family, which includes his wife, Shagra, whom he met during their studies at San Jose State. This past year, they celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. Together, they have a 7-year-old son, Holden Thomas, and of course, we can't leave out Rudy, the family dog.



Josh's immediate and loving family also include, his mother, Sarah (and Henry) Dunn of Towanda; father, Dale (and Cheri) Stone of Meshoppen; sister, Hope (and Chris) Zenda of Forty Fort; brothers: Hank and Kristi Dunn, Towanda, Bryant and Jenn Dunn; many aunts, uncles and several cousins.



We would also like to acknowledge the huge team of physicians, oncologists, and nurse practitioners at Siteman Cancer Center. Dr. Saima Waqar - attending oncologist; Dr. Michael Chiccoine -neurosurgeon; Dr. Christina Tsien - radiation oncologist. This extensive team of physicians and clinical trials allowed us to have more time, vacations, and create more memories.



From our family to yours, we want to bring awareness to this disease (lung cancer) and if you would like to contribute to future research in Josh's honor, please visit



At Joshua's request the family will plan a celebration in remembrance of his life to be held in both Monticello, Ill., and Tunkhannock. Details to follow.

Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 17, 2019

