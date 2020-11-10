|
Joyce Ann Stevens Tupper, 70, of Mehoopany, died Nov. 2, 2020 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Meshoppen on Sept. 9, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Evelyn Hayden Stevens.
Joyce worked as a seamstress in Black Walnut, a waitress at the Mehoopany Dairy Bar and Hartley's Family Diner, and as a clerk at the Mehoopany Dandy Mart.
She is survived by her sons: Carl Tupper and Misty Hutchins of Swoyersville, and Steve Tupper and wife Vicki of Tunkhannock; daughter, Ann Marie Dailey and husband Rich of Jenningsville; sister-in-law, Dorothy Stevens; grandchildren: Bobby, William, and Levi Tupper, Brandon and Sarah Dailey; great-grandchildren: Anikin and Carter Tupper, and Nova Vaow.
The family would also like to thank close friends: Kathy, JeanAnn, and Eileen for their love and compassion over the years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers: Richard Stevens, and Hiram Stevens; and sister-in-law, Pat Stevens.
Joyce enjoyed having many fond memories with her family around Christmas time.
Family and friends were invited to attend Joyce's Celebration of Life Service which was held on Saturday Nov. 7, at 12 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, with Pastor Charles Bishop presiding.
A visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Those of you who wished to attend Joyce's service but were unable can leave an online condolence, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Joyce A. Tupper's tribute page.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Joyce's name to the Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 SR 4002 Mehoopany, PA 18629.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.