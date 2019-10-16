Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
JOYCE WILLIAMS

JOYCE WILLIAMS Obituary
Joyce Marie Williams, 86, peacefully passed away on Oct. 7, 2019.

Joyce was born April 24, 1933 in Mehoopany to Harold and Helen Williams. She married Dave Weaver on June 13, 1953 and they raised four children.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Dave, son David II, grandson David III, and great-granddaughter Abigail Tinna.

She is survived by a sister, Norma Manning of Meshoppen; daughter Cindy Moore (AJ) of Cleveland, N.C.; sons: John Weaver of Northumberland and Pete Weaver (Shirley) of Alenburg, Mo.; daughter-in-law Sue Weaver of Mehoopany; grandchildren: Dan Weaver, David and Michael Tinna, John, Crystal and James Weaver, Marissa Smith, Kaitlyn Richardet, Peter Weaver and Linzie Jones; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends were invited to attend Joyce's celebration of life service, which was held on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12, from the Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 SR 4002 Mehoopany, PA 18629.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Ryan's Run in Allison Tinna's name, in care of WNEP's Ryan's Run, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clark Summit PA 18411, or you can donate by calling 570-348-1407.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019
