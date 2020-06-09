|
Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband Tom Owens. Together they shared 55 years of marriage. They based their marriage on love, compassion, and trust. Judy was a Navy wife, moving many times in Tom's 20-year career. She kept four children in line while Tom was out to sea on many lengthy tours. While stationed in Georgia she was actively involved in both the church and scouting and became a cub scout leader for many years. In their later years of marriage, they enjoyed spoiling their faithful pup Teddy.
She is survived by her loving sister and best friend Eileen Rickaby of Shultzville and was the daughter of the late Clare and Nora Winters-Dickinson.
She was a 1958 graduate of Falls-Overfield High School. She was active in cheerleading and was the May Day Queen of her class. She enjoyed many things including her garden, puzzles, and she was an avid reader.
Judy had many jobs throughout her life, from working as a carhop to working side by side with Tom at Owens' Service Station. Her last position was held as the archivist at the Wyoming County Courthouse where she made many lifelong friendships.
Judy is preceded in death by her sons: Danny and Tim Owens and Dwayne LaValley.
Judy is survived by her daughters: Heather LaValley of Nicholson and Tami Owens of Tunkhannock. She enjoyed going on many adventures with Tami, just hopping in the car and seeing where the wind would take them.
Judy was blessed with seven grandchildren: Tom (Melissa) LaValley, Darren (Katie) St. Clair, Dagan Owens, Cody (Jodi) LaValley, Sadie (Brandon) Adams, Olivia (A.J Emmi) St. Clair and Hayley (Jestin) Cendana.
Her greatest blessings were her great-grandchildren near and far: Graycin, Gianna, Leana, Kylee, Owen, Nora, Kinsley, Xander, Aubrey, Amelia, Charlee and one special little girl on the way. They brought her so much joy and were the apples of her eyes.
Family and friends are invited to attend Judy's funeral service, which will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 with Pastors Jim and Dorothy Rugg of the Mill City Assembly of God Church presiding. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Those of you who may wish to attend Judy's funeral service but are unable to can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 3 p.m. on Saturday at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Judith D. Owens' tribute page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Wall That Heals Tunkhannock 2021, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.