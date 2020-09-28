|
Julia Sechrist Landon, 93, of Tunkhannock, died Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock.
Born in Union Township, on Feb. 26, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ophelia Tebo Sechrist.
She was a graduate of Canton High School and was employed by Tyler Memorial Hospital for 30 years as a nurse's aide. She and her husband, Paul, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Aug. 1 of this year.
Julia was a member of the Eatonville United Methodist Church where in past years she was a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir in addition to many other activities at the church. In their retirement years, she and Paul had a Christmas tree farm, grew rhododendrons, and tapped maple trees to make maple syrup.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Janice Landon; and her brother, Romaine Sechrist.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four sons: Gary Landon and his wife, Sue, of Sunset Beach, N.C., Jim Landon and his wife, Barb, of Tunkhannock, Mike Landon and his wife, Gail, of Wilmington, N.C., and Kelly Landon and his wife, Kristin, of Tunkhannock; one sister, Kay Groover, and her husband, Dale, of Newark, N.Y.; seven grandchildren: Jay Norton, Stacey Clifford, Kelly Schneider, Kurt Landon, Kelcie Landon, Jillian Landon, and Ben Landon; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Eatonville United Methodist Church, 44 Church Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.