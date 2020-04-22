|
|
June Sherwood, 85, passed away Monday, April 14, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
June was born on June 29, 1934, and was the daughter of Floyd and Gertrude Parrish.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Howard Sherwood; sisters: Sharon Parrish Thompson, and Loretta Parrish Dilmore; and her brother Louis Parrish.
June is survived by her sons: Randy Sherwood of Meshoppen, Jeffrey Sherwood of Meshoppen, and Allen Sherwood and wife Michelle of Meshoppen; daughters: Holly Green and husband Bill of Tunkhannock, and Lisa Traver of Mehoopany; as well as several nieces, nephews, grand-children and great grandchildren.
June was laid to rest on Friday, April 17, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Due to recent health concerns, a public service will not be held at this time. For online condolences, please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020