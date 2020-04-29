|
Karen Marie Clark Guydosh passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Regional Hospital in Scranton from cancer.
She was the daughter of the former Warren and Doris Clark. She was also a dear sister to the former Sharon Ray and brother Buddy.
Karen was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School and is survived by her very close former husband and friend Joseph M. Guydosh; her niece Karrie Ann Ray; brother-in-law Kevin Ray; Uncle Thomas Clark; and many cousins. She is also survived by a step-son and step-daughter, Joseph Guydosh and Candace Sonnenberg, and their five grandchildren.
Karen was employed at P&G for 25 years, after which she worked part-time security at Mountain Energy and Cabot gas wells. She later also worked for Pump 'n Pantry at Lake Winola.
During the time she worked for Procter & Gamble, she traveled to and spent several years in Cincinnati.
Karen liked fishing in the river and hunting the property behind her parents' house in Nicholson and was a member of the Wyoming County Pool League and the Moose Lodge in Tunkhannock. She took pride in keeping her house and yard looking perfect especially during Christmas with lights and decorations her favorite time of year.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the in her name at www.donate3.cancer.org. Due to recent health concerns a public service will not be held at this time. For online condolences, please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020