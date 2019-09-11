|
|
Karin G. Rosengrant, 77, of Mehoopany, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband James Rosengrant on Nov. 6, 2015.
Born in Trier, Germany on April 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Krul. She came to America in 1957 and settled in northeast Pennsylvania. She raised a family of seven children with her late husband Jim and they created a lifetime of memories together. She attended the Mehoopany United Methodist Church and she enjoyed gardening, reading and being around her family.
She is survived by sons: Robert Morgan of Scranton, John Morgan and wife Lisa of Sunbury, Kevin Morgan and wife Judy of California, Tyrone Morgan of California, and Joseph Rosengrant and wife Rachelle of Alabama; daughter Karin Ayers and husband Kevin of Tunkhannock; daughter-in-law Kelly Rosengrant of South Carolina; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Jimmy Rosengrant.
Family and friends were invited to attend Karin's celebration of life service conducted by her family at the Meshoppen Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, Sept. 7. A visitation was held from noon until 1 p.m. and was followed by a dinner with fellowship.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019