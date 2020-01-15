|
|
Kath Arrowood passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, after a short battle with cancer at her home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., with her husband Larry by her side.
Kathleen Grace Congdon Arrowood was born on Aug. 3, 1950, in Endicott, N.Y.
She grew up in Oswego, N.Y. She graduated from Owego Free Academy in 1968. Kath attended SUNY Oswego, graduating in 1972. She was employed as a commercial insurance underwriter until her retirement in 2005, after which she worked with her husband in their business until 2010.
Kath was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Grace Congdon of Owego; and her beloved dog, Tinker.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Larry Arrowood of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., formerly of Mehoopany; as well as her daughter, Nicole Rieschl of Wilkes-Barre; her sister Nancy Congdon and Tim Tarbox of Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; brother Roger Congdon of Endicott, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Kath was a wonderful cook. She also enjoyed dancing, skiing, hiking, reading, traveling, horses, boating and parties with her husband and friends on the Susquehanna River. Kath will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private memorial will be arranged at a later date.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020