Kathryn Ray Hadsall Thompson, 66, of Monroe Township, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2020, in her home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Richard and Clara Blizzard Hadsall.
She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and received her Bachelor of Science in biology. Kathryn worked for several years at Blue Cross and Commonwealth Telephone Company. Kathy retired after 32 years of service with the U.S.P.S. Kathryn grew up in Beaumont.
In 1979, she married John Finley Thompson and moved to Falls. She was a member of the Beaumont Union Gospel Church where she taught Sunday School from 1971 to 2020. She worked as an election clerk in Monroe Township. She was an avid reader and enjoyed music, crossword puzzles and computer games. She loved to travel. She and her husband visited more than 65 national and state parks. She and her sisters traveled together to England and visited numerous points of interest and history all over the United States. She visited all of the lower 48 states. She loved team 222, The Tigertrons, and enjoyed traveling to their meets. Kathryn was a loving and caring wife and mother.
Preceding her in death was her Uncle Raymond Blizzard and Aunt Marion Hadsall Parish.
Surviving is her husband John of 41 years; son Matthew Wayne Thompson of Monroe Township; Susan Davis and her husband Thomas of Beaumont, Richard Hadsall and his wife Betty Lou of Beaumont; Barbara Field and her husband Thomas of Noxen; Gail Thompson of Falls; Alan Hadsall and his wife Lorraine of Beaumont; Alice Davis and her husband Stephen of Elmira, N.Y., Laura Hadsall of Beaumont; Roger Hadsall and his wife Nancy of Beaumont; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. in the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home 5749 SR 309, Beaumont, Monroe Township, with the Rev. Dominic Petillo officiating.
Interment will be in the Beaumont Cemetery.
Calling hours were held on Tuesday, Nov. 17 in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beaumont Union Gospel Church, 5644 SR 309, Monroe Township, PA 18618-7772 or Kunkll Fire and Ambulance, 3943 SR 309 Highway, Dallas, PA 18612.
