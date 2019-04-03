Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH GABRIEL. View Sign

KENNETH GABRIEL



Mar. 30, 2019



Kenneth Gabriel, 81, of Tunkhannock, died on March 30, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Watkins Gabriel on July 29, 2001.



Born in Scranton on Oct. 30, 1937, he was the son of the late Clarence and Marion LeBoutillier Gabriel.



Ken proudly served his country as Military Police in the Army. When he retired as a delivery driver for Great Northern Distributors, he then took up selling found treasures at local flea markets. Ken enjoyed his later years by sitting on the front porch and listening to Polka Music. He enjoyed the simple things and was a purely charismatic person who could become a friend to anyone. He was a genuine family man, who was happiest when he was able to see his grandchildren and great grandchild. We know that he is at peace now, and is finally back with his Donna.



Ken is survived by his two sons: Keith and Kyle Gabriel; daughter: Laurel Storm; brother: Theodore Gabriel; sister: Ann McCray; grandchildren: Bella and Danielle Miranda, Paityn Gabriel, Nicole Storm and fiancé Coy Nesslein, Thomas Storm, Jr.; and great-grandchild: Levi Nesslein.



In addition to his wife, Ken was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Gabriel and sister, Elizabeth Palermo.



Family and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service which will be held on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Rick Womer presiding. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Shultzville. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



