Kenneth I. Mayberry, 84, of Aspers, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born Thursday, May 2, 1935 in Swenksville, the son of the late Harold and Frances Mayberry.
He was a 1953 graduate of Tunkhannock High School. He was also a graduate of Anne Arundel Community College majoring in Business Management. He retired from the National Security Agency in 1990 with 32 years of service. Ken was the past president of Glen Burnie, MD Jaycees, where he received US Jaycee Senate Award in 1969. He was also a member of the Upper Adams Lions Club and Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville. He received the Eagle Scout Award in 1953. Ken was also a member of the Bendersville United Methodist Church.
Kenneth serviced as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was the loving husband of Vera (Kapolka) Mayberry, to whom he was married for 65 years. He is survived by his wife Vera; two sons: Paul and wife Kim Mayberry of Tanneytown, Md., John and wife Susan Mayberry of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; grandsons: Michael and significant other Kate Woods, Travis and wife Lida, Justin and wife Massie, and Nathan and wife Margaret; great-grandsons: Jackson and Niko; great-granddaughter Emmaline; sister Polly Smith of East Stroudsburg; brother Frank and wife Mary Lou Mayberry of Bethlehem; and many nieces and nephews.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., Bendersville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Rd., Biglerville with Pastor Melissa Madara officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019