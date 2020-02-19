|
|
Kenneth A. (Ken) Tinna, 59, of Sugar Run, passed away unexpectedly at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Ken was born in Meshoppen on March 22, 1960, the son of the late Harold Robert (Bim) Tinna Sr., who passed away on Dec. 19, 1996, and the late Hettie L. Goodwin Tinna, who passed away on April 19, 2016. Growing up in the Sugar Run area of Wyalusing, Ken was a graduate of the Wyalusing High School, with the class of 1978. While in high school, Ken was very active on many of the sports teams.
Ken and his wife, the former Wendy J. Aungst, were married on Sept. 26, 1998. Ken was very involved with his family and his family was the biggest passion of his life.
Kenneth was employed by Meshoppen Stone as a truck driver, and most recently as one of the companies very accomplished, trusted and talented heavy equipment operators. Ken could run any one of the companies, many pieces of equipment. He took great pride in his job with Meshoppen Stone. Kenny was also employed for over 25 years with Penn's Best Trucking of Meshoppen, a job that was taken right after his graduation from high school.
In his spare time throughout the years, Ken was very involved with his three sons' sporting events and school activities, and most recently with his four grandchildren.
Ken and his wife were avid campers, spending many days and weeks at numerous campgrounds, and was booked to spending this summer at the Sunbury Airport Campground. Ken, along with his sons, were avid New York Mets fans.
Surviving is his wife of 21 years, Wendy J. Tinna of Sugar Run; his three sons: Christopher and his wife Autumn Tinna of Wyalusing, Eric "Iggy" Tinna of Sugar Run, and Kyle Tinna of Laceyville; and his four grandchildren: Isaac Tinna, Gage Tinna, Emilee Tinna, and Eli Tinna. Ken is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Mike and Connie Goodwin of Jenningsville, Yvonne Boice and John Borawski of Tunkhannock, Shirley and Phillip Goodwin of Jenningsville, Harold and Gail Tinna of Fresno, Calif., Jim Tinna of Mehoopany, Wendy and Lynn Bloom of Sugar Run, Connie and Randy Benscoter of Laceyville, Luann and Carl Gowin of Laceyville, and Carol and Ray Bates of Wyalusing; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Besides his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sisters: Penny Sue Tinna (d. Nov. 26, 1990) and Marsha Ann Henning (d. May 3, 2015); and his nieces: Denise Tinna (Oct. 6, 1978) and Nicole Boice (d. April 25, 2010).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 32 Main St., Laceyville, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Karen Ballard of the Rome Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will be in the Lacey St. Cemetery, in Laceyville. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020