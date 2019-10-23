Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH YERKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH YERKES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH YERKES Obituary
Kenneth Alan Yerkes, 63, of Nicholson, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones. His wife of 40 years is Donna Philkill Yerkes.

Born Jan. 3, 1956, in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Jack Yerkes and the late Mary Shimsky Mohr.

He worked for the James River Corporation as a paper laborer in Warren Glen, N.J., and also for Lackawanna Trail High School in Factoryville.

Kenny was a caring and loving man who fought the battle and continued to enjoy life, hunting, creating, and living simply.

Kenny is also survived by two daughters: Tiffany and Kandice Yerkes; a granddaughter, Gabriella Winters; and a sister, Carol Griffith.

He was predeceased by a brother, James; and a sister, Kathi Russo.

The family will had calling hours to celebrate the life of Kenneth on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26, in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now