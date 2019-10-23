|
|
Kenneth Alan Yerkes, 63, of Nicholson, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones. His wife of 40 years is Donna Philkill Yerkes.
Born Jan. 3, 1956, in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Jack Yerkes and the late Mary Shimsky Mohr.
He worked for the James River Corporation as a paper laborer in Warren Glen, N.J., and also for Lackawanna Trail High School in Factoryville.
Kenny was a caring and loving man who fought the battle and continued to enjoy life, hunting, creating, and living simply.
Kenny is also survived by two daughters: Tiffany and Kandice Yerkes; a granddaughter, Gabriella Winters; and a sister, Carol Griffith.
He was predeceased by a brother, James; and a sister, Kathi Russo.
The family will had calling hours to celebrate the life of Kenneth on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26, in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019