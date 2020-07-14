Home

Sheldon Funeral Home - Wyalusing, PA - Wyalusing
155 Church St.
Wyalusing, PA 18853
(570) 746-1012
KEVIN HEEMAN

KEVIN HEEMAN Obituary

Kevin Heeman, 30, of Nanticoke, passed away on July 9, 2020.

Kevin was born in Tunkhannock, on Nov. 10, 1989, the son of Lindy Heeman of Laceyville, and Mary Deats Heeman of Scranton. He attended Tunkhannock Area High School.

He was a carpenter and was very hard working. He enjoyed fishing. Kevin cherished the time he spent with his children, Kaylee Heeman and Jordan Paskaitis. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his best friend, Joe Consola.

In addition to his parents and his children, Kevin is survived by his siblings: Emma Adams (Michael) of New Albany, Sandy Castro (Manuel) of Warren Center, Billy Harvey (Nancy) of State College, Melissa Mendoza of Scranton, and Mariah Heeman of Laceyville; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, all memorial donations may be made to Sheldon Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 370, Wyalusing, PA 18853, to help the family with expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.


