Kimberly Dymond, a teacher of physics and science for 30 years at Elk Lake High School, a recent resident of Forest, Va., died on May 27, 2019, at the age of 58, after suffering a tragic heart attack.



Kim is survived by her husband David Sommers; sisters: Gail Panetti and Patricia Lawrence; and other extended family members and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Earl and Jean Dymond; and also her sister Carla Brink.



Kim was born in November 1960, and raised in Tunkhannock.



She graduated from Tunkhannock High School in 1978, then completed bachelor's and master's degrees, and was taking courses to pursue her Ph.D. Kim's teaching curriculum was varied over her tenure but most recently taught physics, anatomy, and forensic science while also serving as science department chair.



Kim had recently retired and she and her husband Dave relocated to Forest, Va., where she had obtained a position to teach again part-time and had plans to travel.



Kim was a passionate and devoted teacher who impacted hundreds of young lives over the length of her career. She was dedicated to her field and enjoyed mentoring her students to adapt life-long skills for success, both personally and professionally. She enjoyed music, golf, travel, outdoor sports, and spending time with her grand niece Willow. Kim was an amazing wife and friend who loved beyond herself. She was a selfless giver who sacrificed much and was loved by many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



There will be a memorial service to celebrate Kim's life on July 21 in Pennsylvania at the Black Walnut American Legion facility from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be music and light catering along with the opportunity to share your stories and pay your respects to Kim and your memories with her. We wish for this to be a joyous celebration of Kim's life and all are welcome to attend and participate. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 3, 2019