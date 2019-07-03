Kimberly R. Felker, 57, of Monroe Township, died Tuesday June 25, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She is survived by her partner Lisa McHenry of Dushore.



Born in New Jersey on Oct. 6, 1961, she was the daughter of the late George and Marjorie Boyd.



Kim was preceded in death by her younger brother Scott Boyd.



In addition to Lisa she is survived by her brother, George Boyd and wife Mary Jane of Reading; sister, Sandy Schack-Boyd of Florida; and nephews, Stephen and Andrew Boyd.



Family and friends were invited to attend Kim's memorial service, which was held on Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. A visitation was held from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kim's name to the Meshoppen Cat Rescue.



Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 3, 2019