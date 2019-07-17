Leah Ann Marie Wilsey, 32, of Tunkhannock passed away peacefully at her home on July 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.



Leah was born September 19, 1986 in Tunkhannock, the daughter of Dale Wilsey and Jody Viscomi of Tunkhannock.



Leah was a 2005 graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School. She went on to further her education at Keystone College acquiring a degree in sports and recreational management, and Luzerne County Community College acquiring a degree as a surgical technician and RN. Leah enjoyed playing softball, bowling, bonfires with friends and family, spending time with her two beautiful daughters, joyriding in her Jeep, running EMS with the Tunkhannock ambulance crew, and being a member of the Tunkhannock Lions Club.



In addition to her parents, Leah is survived by her daughters: Kaleigh Brown and Paige Snyder of Tunkhannock; brothers: Dale Wilsey Jr. of Scranton, Corey Wilsey of Tunkhannock, and Tyler (Alexis) Viscomi of Reading; grandmother Lillian Barna of Tunkhannock; lifelong friends: April Shultz of Factoryville and Laura Kuzio of Harveys Lake; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be held July 17, at 10 a.m., at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, with Pastor David Stuckey of the Community Bible Church officiating.



Interment will take place at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Tunkhannock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to offset funeral expenses may be sent to the Leah Wilsey benefit at the P&G Federal Credit Union account # 990000101.



Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 17, 2019