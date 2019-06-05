Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
LEIGH SICKLER

LEIGH SICKLER Obituary
Leigh Rendle Sickler 57, of Lemon Twp. died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Geisinger South Hospice in Wilkes-Barre. She is survived by her husband of 29 and a half years, Robert Sickler.

She was born April 17, 1962 daughter of Gail Clark Rendle, of Lenox Twp., and the late Wade F. Rendle.

Leigh was a 1980 graduate of Wyoming Area High School, and received her associate's degree in business management from the Penn State Worthington Campus.

She served as a Lay Minister for many years, a member of the Lemon United Methodist Church and a member of the Lake Carey Fire Company service as Chaplin and Captain. She was an EMT and a member of the Tunkhannock Dive Team.

She enjoyed genealogy, and the outdoors whether it was working in her garden, fishing or just taking a walk.

She also is survived by her son Justin and wife Holley, of Tunkhannock; brother John W. Rendle of Lenox Township; and two grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Leigh's funeral service which will be held on Friday, June 7, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon- Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Scott Ryan presiding. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery Tunkhannock.

A viewing will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Candy's Place of Wellness at 190 Welles St. #120, Forty Fort, PA 18704, or the Lake Carey Fire Company, 16 Siren Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

For directions or online condolences please visit www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 5, 2019
