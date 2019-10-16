Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
LELAND COOK Obituary
Leland J. Cook, 66, of Tunkhannock, died Oct. 11, 2019. 

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 18, 1953, he was preceded in death by his father Donald L. Cook and survived by his mother Leona Traver Cook.

He was a hardworking man, working for American Asphalt for more than 40 years until finally retiring. He still worked part time for Gays True Value to keep himself busy and he loved it. He also loved the outdoors especially hunting. He was always chasing that buck. Above all he cherished spending time with his children and granddaughter. He will surely be missed.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son Justin Cook; daughter Leanne Landsiedel and husband Eric; brother Donnie Cook and wife Tina; sister Cindy Lou Sutton and husband Bryce; granddaughter Lily Landsiedel; nephews: Tom and Randy Severcool, and Donnie Cook and wife Melissa.

Family and friends are invited to attend Leland's celebration of life service which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m. with Pastor Rick Womer presiding. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 on Thursday.

Interment will be at a later date in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Leland's name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

 Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019
