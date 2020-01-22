Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
LEONA EVANS

LEONA EVANS Obituary
Leona Urganus Evans passed away on Jan. 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth W. Evans and three sisters: Natalie, Martha and Dorothy.

Born in Plymouth on July 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John and Natalie Krisman Urganus.

Lee, known to many as "Gram" is survived by her four children: Suzanne Hurring and her husband Craig, Constance Beury and her husband Dennis, Kenneth W. Evans Jr. and his wife Pam, and Christopher Evans and his wife Kathy; ass well as 11 grandchildren: Shawn Jennifer, Michele, Melissa, Kristina, Scott, Robert, Jessica, Bryan, Daniel, Sarah; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Ken and Lee moved to West Orange, N.J. to raise their family. They spent most weekends and summers at their cottage on the Susquehanna River in Tunkhannock, eventually retiring and moving there full-time in 1987. Lee had a love of reading, knitting and crossword puzzles.

Gram had a full life and because of her, so did we!

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with interment in South Eaton Cemetery.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020
