Leta 'Peggy' Farnham, 92, of Starkville, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock.
Her devoted husband, Melvin Farnham, passed away in 1996 after 46 years of marriage.
She was a member of the West Nicholson United Methodist Church, the Union Grange, and PSERS.
Peggy was a graduate of the Grove City College with a B.A. in mathematics. After graduation she taught at Michigan State for a year before returning home where she completed her master's equivalency while teaching at the Lackawanna Trail School District.
Peggy's open door policy during her retirement kept her close to all her friends, family, and former students who brought her so much joy through their memorable visits.
She especially looked forward to her time spent with Barb and Ben and her 12 great grandchildren who brought much fun, energy, and laughter to her home.
Every Sunday morning she was also visited by her sister Helen Oakley and devoted nieces and nephews for their weekly coffee hour that she greatly enjoyed.
Peggy felt lucky to have lived her life in the home her husband built for her surrounded by her loved ones who are also blessed with a lifetime of treasured memories.
Peggy is survived by a son Douglas and his wife Tina of McMurray; a daughter Ginger McCoy and her husband, Bill of Penn Run; and six grandchildren: Matthew McCoy and wife Candice, Todd McCoy, Brandy Pollock and husband Joseph, Shayne Watterson and husband Chris, Cheryl Foote and husband Adam, and Laura Rohrbach and husband David.
Peggy would like to leave you with one of her favorite verses, "There will always be three things that remain: Faith, Hope, and Love, and the greatest of these is Love."
Peggy was buried in the Hillsdale Cemetery, Lathrop Township, alongside her beloved husband, Melvin.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020