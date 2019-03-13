Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LILLIAN JAYNE



Mar. 10, 2019



Lillian 'Lil' W. Jayne, of Jayne Rd., Laceyville (West Auburn), passed away on Sunday morning, March 10, 2019, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton.



Lil was born in Sugar Run on Jan. 25, 1940, the daughter of the late Ephraim and Mildred Fenton Wilcox Sr.



Growing up in the Wyalusing area, Lil was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1957.



On June 21, 1958, Lil married Robert L. Jayne. Robert and Lil were married for 11 years until his untimely death on Aug. 6, 1969. After the death of her husband, Lil returned to college, graduating from East Stroudsburg State College with a bachelor's degree in physical education.



In her younger years, while working at Jayne's Orchard in West Auburn, Lil met her future husband, Robert Jayne. After their marriage, Robert and Lil started Blueberry Haven in 1962. For the last 62 years, Lil and her family have been growing and selling their blueberries to many generations of customers. For the last few years, Lil's sons and their families have been running the blueberry farm.



For 14 years, Lil owned and operated the Windy Mill in Black Walnut, just outside of Laceyville, from 1979 until 1993. During that time, the Windy was the place to be for weekend fun. The Windy was also very busy for many wedding receptions, special occasion parties, and other special events. After its closure, the Windy opened its doors for five years, from 1993 until 1998, as the area's youth center.



Lil was a past member of the Meshoppen Chapter #70 Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron. She also attended St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Tunkhannock. For many years, Lil coached Little League Softball with the Auburn Baseball-Softball Association. Over the years, she was a member of many softball leagues in South Montrose and Wyalusing; she also bowled for many years at the Shadowbrook Lanes in Tunkhannock. She was very involved in her grandchildren's lives during their school years at Elk Lake. She attended many school plays, athletic events, and many other school activities. Lil was very well known by many people she served and worked with over the years at Blueberry Haven and the Windy Mill.



Surviving are her sons: Franz Jayne of West Auburn and Allen 'AJ' and his wife Sue Jayne of Rushville; her grandchildren: Tim Jayne, Sgt. Christopher Jayne, serving in the U.S. Army; Cory Jayne, Micheal Jayne, Sarah Jayne; Specialist Jessica Jayne, serving in the U.S. Army; Frank Bennett, and Dakota Bennett; and 17 great-grandchildren. Lil is also survived by a sister, Betty Marbaker, of Mehoopany, and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers: Ephraim 'Albert' Wilcox Jr., Louie Wilcox, Fayette Wilcox, Oliver 'Willy' Wilcox, and Fenton Wilcox; and five sisters: June Truesdale, Ruth Startzel, Shirley Ann Wilcox, Charlotte Anderson, and Mary Shatinsky.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Rev. Tim Barnett of New Hope Ministries officiating. Interment will be in the Overfield Cemetery in Meshoppen. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 13, from 3 to 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Susquehanna County Library, 458 High School Rd., Montrose, PA 18801.



