LINDA OSLIN

LINDA OSLIN Obituary
Linda Oslin, 67, of Tunkhannock, passed away early Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 2019 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, surrounded by her family, after fighting a long battle of COPD.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Betty Oslin; and her sisters, Debbie Oslin and Sharon Oslin.

She is survived by brothers: Robert (Kathy) Oslin of North Carolina, Raymond (Pat) Oslin of Meshoppen, and Ronald Oslin of Scranton; daughters: Grace Fritsch, Lori Oslin, Shelly Oslin; and a son, Billy Fritsch; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a special Aunt Jeanne Fahl; and a Great Aunt Ellen of Easton.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
