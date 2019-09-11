|
Linda Oslin, 67, of Tunkhannock, passed away early Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 2019 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, surrounded by her family, after fighting a long battle of COPD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Betty Oslin; and her sisters, Debbie Oslin and Sharon Oslin.
She is survived by brothers: Robert (Kathy) Oslin of North Carolina, Raymond (Pat) Oslin of Meshoppen, and Ronald Oslin of Scranton; daughters: Grace Fritsch, Lori Oslin, Shelly Oslin; and a son, Billy Fritsch; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a special Aunt Jeanne Fahl; and a Great Aunt Ellen of Easton.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019