Lloyd Jack Reynolds, 79, of Sarasota, Fla., died on Nov. 6, 2019, after a battle with heart and kidney failure.
Jack was born in Somerset to Dr. Oscar Lloyd Reynolds and Elizabeth Hyatt Farmer.
He grew up in Tunkhannock, where he played football, basketball, and volleyball and still has his Tigers letterman jacket to prove it. He graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in secondary education and started working as a high school science teacher in New Castle, Del. There, he met his first wife, Geraldine Grubb (now deceased).
Always one for an adventure, he saw a sign in the hallway of his school asking for teachers to teach in Europe, and he jumped on it. He spent two years teaching at the Frankfurt International School and, while there, developed his zeal for international travel and German beer. He regaled his family and friends for the rest of his days with stories of skiing in the Alps, driving on the Autobahn, and camping around the fjords of Norway.
Jack received his M.S. in psychology from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. From there, he went on to become the director of Pupil Services for Parkland School District, in Allentown, where he served for over 20 years. He later worked for the Department of Education in Harrisburg for 10 years. He remarried in 1997, to his devoted wife, Andrea, who survives him.
After 30+ years in education, Jack and Andrea retired to Sarasota. There, Jack volunteered as a tram driver for the Ringling Museum; he was also an usher for spring training at the Baltimore Orioles field; he served as a Guardian Ad Litem for young people in need; and, he was a Stephen Minister for the Church of the Palms.
In addition to volunteer work, Jack maintained his love of travel throughout his life: he took his family to Scotland and England on their first trip abroad, and later, to India on a mission trip with their church; he visited Malawi, Spain, and France; he traveled to Italy, Argentina, Ireland, Germany, and Norway, along with one ill-advised trip to Thailand during political riots; he went on cruises throughout the Caribbean, where he was not shy about eating as much as he could in order to get his money's worth.
Jack leaves behind many wooden apple crates, mason jars, and other "treasures" from the auction sales he frequented throughout his life. His real treasure, however, is his wife Andrea, to whom he was married for over 20 years. He is also survived by daughters: Kathy Blozy, Jeannine Alter, and Dayrel Sipes; step-sons: Mark and Andrew Hosier; sisters: Liz, Peggy, and Maddie; brother: Bill; and 12 grandchildren: Jake, Luke, and Tessa Blozy; Sadie and Emma Alter; Lee and Tori Sipes; and Landon, Bella, Giada, Marie, and Andrea Hosier. He played an important role in the lives of his nieces and nephews, and he will be missed at future camping trips and reunions.
Always positive and hopeful, Jack looked at the bright side of every situation. Just days before his death, one of the last things he said to his pastor was "life is good" (though the pain medication may have played a role there). When Andrea was diagnosed with ALS, he took one day at a time, still made plans to travel and see family, and wanted to take care of his wife, as she had taken care of him in his time of need. In lieu of flowers, Jack would appreciate any donations to www.alsone.org/donate/ to help find a cure for his wife and all others battling this disease.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at Church of the Palms, in Sarasota on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. To leave online condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Nov. 13, 2019