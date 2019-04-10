LOIS A. WRIGHT
|
Apr. 5, 2019
Lois A. Wright, 77, of Ridgebury Township, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Verna Brungess Gay.
She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School class of 1959. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the Sayre School District for more than 15 years. She was a member of the Bentley Creek Baptist Church where she was a busy volunteer with church organizations. She was a volunteer for meals on wheels with her late husband Eldridge.
Preceding her in death was her husband Leland; sons: Steven Wright and David Wright; sisters: Janet Brown and Lola Vogrin; and grandson Broch David Wright.
Surviving are sons: Thomas Wright of Ridgebury Township, and Robert Wright and his wife Diane of Sayre; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, Beaumont, Monroe Township, with Pastor Harold Schorr of the Center Moreland United Methodist Church officiating.
Interment will be in the Perrins Marsh Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Saturday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the funeral home.
Nulton Funeral Home
SR 29 South
Beaumont, PA 18644
(570) 639-5115
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 10, 2019