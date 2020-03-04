Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
LORETTA WITTIG Obituary
Loretta Wittig, 75, of Tunkhannock, went home to be with the Lord Feb. 19, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Ira Wittig.

Born Oct. 7, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Lillian Mullinex.

Loretta enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her favorite son-in-law Ray LaValley, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Leroy, Redmond, and Velita Fassett; and daughter, Lillian LaValley.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Loretta's name to the Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020
