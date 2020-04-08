Home

LYNN STARK Obituary
Lynn H. Stark, 76, of West Nicholson, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at home. His wife, Linda Ann Noble Stark, passed away in 2005.

Born at home in West Nicholson, he is the son of the late Franklin and Jean Hunter Stark.

Lynn was a farmer and operated the Stark Farm in West Nicholson. He also was a member of the West Nicholson United Methodist Church and the Odd Fellows.

Lynn is survived by a daughter, Lorie Ann Wadlington and husband, Jason; a son, Craig Lynn Stark and wife, Debra; three sisters: Eleanor Palmer, Brenda Decker, and Becky Jo Sherman; and three grandchildren: Douglas, Austin, and Russell Stark.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Garrett Stark.

Due to current circumstance, the funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Interment will take place in the Lynn Cemetery in Springville.

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020
