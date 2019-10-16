|
|
Mae J. Ross, 86, of Laceyville, passed away surrounded by her loving family Oct. 8, 2019, at The Gardens at Tunkhannock.
Mae was born on March 19, 1933, in Endicott, N.Y., the daughter of the late Glenn and Florence Trible.
She was a graduate of Rush High School.
She was employed with Automation in Waverly, N.Y., and as a custodian at Lane's Variety Store and the Legal Blank Printery in Laceyville, and AJ Dress Factory in Black Walnut for many years. She also cleaned many houses in the Laceyville area.
She was a member of the Transue Birthday Club. She enjoyed gardening and canning. She treasured the times she had at bluegrass festivals, her bus trips to NASCAR races, and had fond memories of her camping trips to Pine Cradle Lake and to Canada. Mae adored her cats and dogs. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Mae is survived by her children: Sonya Ross-White (Larry) of Wyalusing, Shannon Ross (Cyndi) of Carbondale, David Ross (Ramona) of Okmulgee, Okla., Tim Ross (Connie) of Muskogee, Okla., Deniece Caldwell (Jody) of Okmulgee, Okla., Debbie Chandler (Bob) of Oktaha, Okla., and Linda Adams (Alfred) of Oktaha, Okla.; her daughter-in-law, Beth Ross of Fairdale, Calif.; her grandchildren: Brendon, Zachary, Douglas, Clint, Justin, Braxton, JR, Joel, Tiffany, Tabbitha, Brian, Holly, Tina, Danny, Jay and Chris; many great-grandchildren; her brother Clyde Trible of Laceyville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husband Orrin 'Red' C. Ross (d. Jan. 18, 2000) and her son, Ronald Ross (d. Jan. 8, 2015).
Funeral services for Mae were held on Saturday morning, Oct. 12, from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Rev. Tim Barnett of New Hope Ministries officiating. Interment followed at the Beaver Meadows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mae's name to the Goodwill Fire Company, P.O. Box 207, Laceyville, PA 18623 or to the Rought-Hall American Legion Post 510, 328 Old Route 6, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019