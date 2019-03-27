Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. Cornelius. View Sign

MARGARET CORNELIUS



Mar. 24, 2019



Mrs. Margaret E. Cornelius, 78, of Dougherty Rd., Meshoppen, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock early Sunday morning, March 24, 2019.



Margaret was born in Ripley, N.Y., on Aug. 8, 1940, the daughter of the late Willard and Ethel Curtis Chapman Sr.



On June 7, 1958, she married Herbert E. Cornelius, and for most of those years they have lived in the Meshoppen area.



Margaret was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was the center of her entire life. She especially loved spending time and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time, she loved doing many types of crafts, which she enjoyed sharing with her family. Reading romance novels and cross stitching were other hobbies that took up a lot of her spare time.



Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Herbert Cornelius; her children: Deborah Traver (Steve Mokris) of Meshoppen; Steven Cornelius of Meshoppen; Herbert (Kendra) Cornelius of Meshoppen; Marge (Dave) Yurkanin of Jessup; and Barry Cornelius of Meshoppen; her grandchildren: Kristin (Keith) Dudley of Tunkhannock; Nikki (Jeff) Howell of Falls; Kyle (Caitlin) Traver of Exeter; Jerri Miller of Meshoppen; David (Shala) Cornelius of Meshoppen; Alexis Schrader of Meshoppen; Emily Cornelius of Meshoppen; Nathan Schrader of Meshoppen; and Shane Scoblik of Archbald; and her great-grandchildren: Ethan Dudley; Lincoln Miller; Asher Howell; Ella Howell; Sophia Kelly; and Macey Cornelius. Also surviving are her sisters: Dorothy McCrohan and Helen Birch, both of Arizona; Marie Gorton of Pennsylvania; and Betty Jane Cutting of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, David Cornelius and Kenneth Cornelius, who both passed away on July 19, 1992; two brothers: Willard Chapman Jr., and William Chapman; and three sisters: Ruth Anderson, Mary Ann Chapman and Marjorie Chapman.



Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m., at the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main Street, Meshoppen, with Rev. Gary Myers of the Meshoppen Biblical Church officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at a later date in the Jersey Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations, to the Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 118, Meshoppen, PA 18630.



