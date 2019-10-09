|
|
Margaret Fisher, 94, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Wesley Village, Pittston. She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Fisher in 1973.
Born in Barnsville on July 15, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Williams Kern.
She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tunkhannock and The Eastern Star.
She is survived by her son Howard and wife Shirley Fisher; grandchildren: Chris Wiedlich, Terrance and wife Pam Fisher, and Melissa and husband Robert Moss; great-grandchildren: Bradley Wiedlich, Zack and Abbey Fisher.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Arthur and Charles Kern; and sister Florence Purnell.
Family and friends are invited to attend Marge's funeral service, which will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Jon Buxton presiding. Interment will follow in The German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019