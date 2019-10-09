Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET FISHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET FISHER Obituary
Margaret Fisher, 94, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Wesley Village, Pittston. She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Fisher in 1973.

Born in Barnsville on July 15, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Williams Kern.

She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tunkhannock and The Eastern Star.

She is survived by her son Howard and wife Shirley Fisher; grandchildren: Chris Wiedlich, Terrance and wife Pam Fisher, and Melissa and husband Robert Moss; great-grandchildren: Bradley Wiedlich, Zack and Abbey Fisher.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Arthur and Charles Kern; and sister Florence Purnell.

Family and friends are invited to attend Marge's funeral service, which will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Jon Buxton presiding. Interment will follow in The German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now