Margaret Shevchuk, 89, of Hop Bottom, died Sunday, July 5 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Her husband Joseph died in 2008. Born in Hop Bottom, she is the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Vales Vorozilchak.
Margaret is survived by three sons: Joseph Shevchuk, Alan Shevchuk and wife Rene, and David Shevchuk and wife Ann Marie; two daughters: Romayne Henry and husband Gene, and Marlene Kropa and husband Tom; six grandchildren: Breille Slattery and husband Scott, Alyshea Henry, Stacy Robinson, Amanda Baker and husband Kevin, Emily Shevchuk, and Michael Shevchuk; and two great grandchildren: Gavin Hughes and Jacoby Slattery.
Private services will be held from the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.
Interment will be in the Saint Michael's Cemetery in Starkville with committal services by Rev. Arbogaste Satoun.