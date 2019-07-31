Home

MARGOT STAGE
MARGOT STAGE

MARGOT STAGE

MARGOT STAGE Obituary
Margot Stage, 92, of Factoryville died July 26, 2019, at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit. She was preceded in death by her husband David C. Stage in 1994.

Born in Sagan, Germany, on Oct. 19, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Anna Sandtner Krause.

She was a member of the Centermoreland United Methodist Church.

Margot is survived by sons: Karl Stage and wife Karen of Harrisburg, and David Stage and wife Claudia of Ohio; daughters: Shirley Williams of Lake Winola, and Shiela Schoonover and husband Loren of Dallas; sister, Edith Ludemann; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by two brothers: Christoph and Otmar Sandter; and sister Ruth Sandtner.

Family and friends are invited to attend Margot's celebration of life service which will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. from the Centermoreland United Methodist Church, 17 Creamery Road, Tunkhannock. Interment will follow in Perrins Marsh Cemetery, Centermoreland. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margot's name to Centermoreland United Methodist Church, 17 Creamery Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 31, 2019
