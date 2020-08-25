|
Marie McMicken went to meet the lord Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home in Meshoppen.
Marie was born Aug. 19, 1934 to Benjamin A. and Harriet Carr Carney. She married Lancer McMicken Jr. Oct. 6, 1953. They owned and operated McMicken's Garage in Meshoppen.
Marie was a notary for several years. She worked at Weis Market and Dollar General in Tunkhannock. She was a member of Meshoppen Chapter of the Eastern Star #70, holding different offices. Marie worked the Meshoppen Borough elections for 53 years.
Marie was a special person to many and 'mom' to a lot. She never met a stranger, and if your paths crossed at least 10 minutes would be spent conversing.
Surviving Marie are her daughters: Lu Anne Brackin, Georgia, and Sherry McMicken, Springville; granddaughters: Jessica Williams and Gabrielle (James) Davis; great grandsons: Cameron, Troy and Lance Rought, all of Meshoppen; great granddaughters: Jaylie and Jaselyn Davis, Texas; sister Betty Jean Carney White of Retta; and sister-in-law Joyce McMicken of New York; several nieces and nephews; and too many 'special people' to list.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Lancer; parents; and sisters: Doris Kolesar and Shirley Fuller.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 SR6, Meshoppen, with her friend Terry Martin officiating. Interment will be in the Lacey Street Cemetery in Laceyville. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from noon until the time of the service. Eastern Star services will be held prior to the funeral services, conducted by the members of the Meshoppen Chapter of the Eastern Star #70.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Meshoppen Cat Rescue and Meshoppen Ambulance.
A special thank you to Meshoppen Ambulance personnel and Rhiannon Shingler with Ervine for making it possible to keep our loved one home during her last days.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.