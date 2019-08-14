|
Marie Ann Smith-Decker, 83, of Mehoopany, died Aug. 11, 2019, at her home. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years John Decker.
Born in New York on Sept. 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Sterl and Elizabeth Smith.
Marie worked as a medical laboratory technician and worked in various places as she and John moved around the country.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons: John Jr. and wife Ellen, and Thomas and wife Christine; daughter Carolyn Decker and husband Thomas; sister Mabel Gamble; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her brothers Richard and Edward Smith.
Family and friends are invited to attend Marie's celebration of life service which will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Interment will be in Vaughn Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Aug. 14, 2019