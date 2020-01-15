Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE STAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE STAIR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE STAIR Obituary
Marie Stair peacefully passed away at her home in Tunkhannock on Jan. 10, 2020, at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Wayne Stair.

Marie was born in Eatonville on March 16, 1938. She was the eldest child of the late Frank B. and Catherine (Goble) Miner.

Marie lived life to its fullest. She was a highly respected dental assistant for 25 years, working with both Dr. John Dietz and Dr. Maurice W. Hunting. She enjoyed interacting with the patients, each of whom she considered a friend. Some of her favorite activities included traveling with her family, traversing the countryside in search of yard sales, hanging laundry outside in the fresh country air, relaxing at the cottage, and most of all, family gatherings and reunions. Marie was also an active member of the Eatonville United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Tina M. Stair and June of Warren Center; son, Wayne 'Rick' Stair and wife Mary of Tunkhannock; sister, Norma Rosengrant and husband Russ; brothers: Frank Miner and wife Virginia, and Duane Miner and wife Rose; grandchildren: Kara and Benjamin Stair; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the near future at the convenience of the family. Please visit the funeral home website www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com to share memories or extend condolences.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .

Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -