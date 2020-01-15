|
|
Marie Stair peacefully passed away at her home in Tunkhannock on Jan. 10, 2020, at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Wayne Stair.
Marie was born in Eatonville on March 16, 1938. She was the eldest child of the late Frank B. and Catherine (Goble) Miner.
Marie lived life to its fullest. She was a highly respected dental assistant for 25 years, working with both Dr. John Dietz and Dr. Maurice W. Hunting. She enjoyed interacting with the patients, each of whom she considered a friend. Some of her favorite activities included traveling with her family, traversing the countryside in search of yard sales, hanging laundry outside in the fresh country air, relaxing at the cottage, and most of all, family gatherings and reunions. Marie was also an active member of the Eatonville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Tina M. Stair and June of Warren Center; son, Wayne 'Rick' Stair and wife Mary of Tunkhannock; sister, Norma Rosengrant and husband Russ; brothers: Frank Miner and wife Virginia, and Duane Miner and wife Rose; grandchildren: Kara and Benjamin Stair; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the near future at the convenience of the family. Please visit the funeral home website www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com to share memories or extend condolences.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020