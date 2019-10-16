|
|
Marie E. Winski, 52, of Tunkhannock, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Born in Dover, Del., on Feb. 16, 1967, she is the daughter of David Winski and was preceded in death by her mother Marion McLaine Winski in October of 2011.
Marie was a graduate of Howard T. Ennis School, Georgetown, Del. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews who truly spoiled her. She was a gentle and loving person who would always be seen with her father, especially every Thursday when she would get her hair done at Hair Flair. Marie enjoyed spending time with her father at all the Triton Hose Company events.
In addition to her father, Marie is survived by her brother Joseph Winski and wife Kim of Grand Island, N.Y.; sister Donna Winski and significant other Glenn of Wysox; aunt Elizabeth Winski of Tunkhannock; nephew David Boardman; and niece Marabeth Boardman.
A funeral service was held Monday morning, Oct. 14, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Interment followed in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019