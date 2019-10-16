Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE WINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE WINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE WINSKI Obituary
Marie E. Winski, 52, of Tunkhannock, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Born in Dover, Del., on Feb. 16, 1967, she is the daughter of David Winski and was preceded in death by her mother Marion McLaine Winski in October of 2011.

Marie was a graduate of Howard T. Ennis School, Georgetown, Del. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews who truly spoiled her. She was a gentle and loving person who would always be seen with her father, especially every Thursday when she would get her hair done at Hair Flair. Marie enjoyed spending time with her father at all the Triton Hose Company events.

In addition to her father, Marie is survived by her brother Joseph Winski and wife Kim of Grand Island, N.Y.; sister Donna Winski and significant other Glenn of Wysox; aunt Elizabeth Winski of Tunkhannock; nephew David Boardman; and niece Marabeth Boardman.

A funeral service was held Monday morning, Oct. 14, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Interment followed in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now